James Robert Wright
March 20, 1946 - July 10, 2019
Resident of San Jose
On Wednesday, July 10th, Jim passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with heart and lung disease. He was supported during his long journey by family, friends and Kaiser medical staff.
He was the precious husband of Susan Wright and devoted father to James, Jonathan and Carrie (deceased). He had much love for his daughter and son in law and his eight grandchildren. Sisters, brothers and nephews and nieces added to his happiness.
Services will be held Saturday, July 27 at New Creation Lutheran Church, 7275 Santa Teresa Blvd. at 10 am sharp.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 19, 2019