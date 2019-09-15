|
|
James Vernon Stone III
June 14, 1958 - June 17, 2019
Capitola Sunnyvale
James Stone passed away peacefully at his mother's home in Sunnyvale after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by dear friends, family, music and prayer during his illness and at his death.
Jim grew up in the San Joaquin Valley until the passing of his father when he moved with his family to Sunnyvale. He graduated from Fremont High School in1976, received his BA in Political Science/Public Administration from SJSU and attended Moody College (Chicago, Il) for his MA in Intercultural Studies.
Jim had an adventurous and passionate personality when it came to his many interests. He traveled the world, lived and worked in other countries and maintained long-term friendships from those experiences as well as from his high school and colleges.
He was extremely engaged in politics, human rights and activism from the time he was a teenager. He worked, volunteered and encouraged others to volunteer in groups such as VISTA, United Farm Workers, New American Movement and Campaign for Economic Democracy—to name a few. He achieved the federal rank of GS12 and traveled to multiple disaster zones in the United States while working for FEMA. He also worked for the city of Fremont and KPMG until becoming an independent business consultant.
Most recently Jim worked as an Associate Professor of Marketing, Management and Accounting at Truro University, Moscow, Russia. His students loved him and he loved them. Upon his return he lived in Capitola, California, but still kept in touch via Skype
with many of his students who had scattered throughout the world.
Jim worked as much as his health would allow with the local ministries and churches. He volunteered at the local Red Cross and the Community Television of Santa Cruz County where he directed and produced programming. His other interests included acting, writing, and playing musical instruments.
He is preceded in death by his father James V. Stone II, and his sisters Lana and Jo Lynn Stone. He is survived by his mother Jo Stone Loer and his brother Frank Stone.
We're grateful to all those who sent flowers, letters, emails, phone calls, food and visited.
Special thanks to Hospice of the Valley, RN Kerry, high school friends Nancy and Steve, family friend Kristi and brother Frank.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on September 21, 2019 at 2:00 at the Sunnyvale Community Center - 550 E. Remington Drive, Sunnyvale, 94087.
