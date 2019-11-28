|
|
James Victor Ball
August 14, 1936 - November 18, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
James Victor Ball, age 83, passed away on Monday, November 18, after a long illness. He will be missed by all his family and many others. Born in Manistique, Michigan in 1936, he also lived briefly in Chicago. He graduated with honors from his Mt. Clemens, Michigan high school. He was drafted into the army during the Korean war before his third year at University of Michigan. After his discharge he returned to the university to complete his education and graduated with electrical engineering degree. He later graduated from Northeastern University with his Master's degree.
He met his wife in Ann Arbor, Michigan and they were married there. His first job was at P. R. Mallory in Massachusetts. He was proud of his work on the Apollo heat shield. He met Hans Camenzind there who later started his own company, Interdesign, in California. Jim became one of the first employees. He enjoyed the semi-conductor industry, inventing, also woodworking, music, reading, cartooning, bicycling. He enjoyed being a part of his son Geoff's FMT invention which was literally invented in the garage. Jim became engineering manager at National Semiconductor. He was also an active member at St. Luke and then Immanuel Lutheran church.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary "Dianne", three sons: Geoffrey (Sabina) of Axams, Austria, Christopher of Sunnyvale, Michael of Alexandria, Virginia and three grandchildren: twins Travis and Trevor, and younger brother Tristan all of Axams, Austria. Also survived by cousins Ann Jervis of the Villages in San Jose, and Jack Gustafson of Rancho Mirage, California.
We will miss him and his funny laugh. A private family service and final goodbye will be held in the future. Information on a public memorial service is not known at this time but will also be held in the future.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 28, 2019