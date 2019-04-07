James W. Schallau

January 7, 1936 - April 3, 2019

San Jose

Jim Schallau, age 83, passed away peacefully after a brief illness while surrounded by family.

He was born to Paul and Elsie Schallau in Van Horne, Iowa. Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years; earned a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Iowa and later a masters degree from SJSU. In 1966, he moved to California with his wife, Marjorie, and their three small children where he was employed at Lockheed for 32 years.

After his retirement, Jim became an avid bicyclist and for 20 years participated in the RAGBRAI (annual bike ride across Iowa). He was an active member of ACTC bike club and enjoyed refurbishing bicycles and then donating them to various charities.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, his devoted children, Barbara (Don Marcille), Cathie Roeder (Fred), and John; as well as his grandchildren, Carmen (Trevor), Adrienne, Jennifer, Deanna, Jason, and Dylan, and great-grandchildren, Adam, Evan and Brandon; siblings Lois Burch, Anne Guerrant (Terry), Jean Lantz, and Al Schallau (Carol); sister-in-law Mary Peterson, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings Marcia Schallau, Mary Carter, and Don Schallau.

Jim will be remembered for his love and devotion for his family. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his kids and grandkids and supporting them in their various activities. His generous spirit, willingness to help others, and ability to fix anything will be missed by all who knew him.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary (466 N. Winchester Blvd.) on April 12 from 9-11:00am, followed by a funeral mass at St. Martin of Tours in San Jose at 12:00pm with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul at svdp.org or Sacred Heart Community Service at sacredheartcs.org.





View the online memorial for James W. Schallau Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary