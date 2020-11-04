James Walter McCoy
April 12, 1936 - October 23, 2020
Resident of San Jose
James (Jim) McCoy passed away surrounded by his immediate family on Friday, October 23, 2020. Jim was born in Woodland, California on Easter Sunday in 1936, to Agnes and Walter McCoy. He attended Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento, Yuba Community College, Santa Clara University and San Jose State University. Jim met his beloved wife, Lore, in the Newman Club at San Jose State. They were married at Saint Patrick's Church in San Jose, August of 1960. They celebrated sixty years together this year.
In September of 1960, Jim was drafted into the United States Army. He completed basic training at Fort Ord, and was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He was stationed for two years at Camp Century in Greenland working as an engineer on a recently declassified Cold War covert government operation.
In 1964, after his time in the Army, Jim obtained a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from San Jose State University. He worked as a civil engineer for the City of San Jose. In 1968, he joined a startup engineering firm, MacKay & Somps Civil Engineers Incorporated. In June of 1977, he was promoted to Principal of MacKay & Somps. During more than 30 years with MacKay & Somps, Jim helped to grow the company from one office in San Jose to multiple offices throughout the Bay Area.
Jim was best known by many for his years of dedicated service to the San Jose Host Lions Club. He was very active in both his local and district Lions Clubs. He served two terms as President and oversaw and cooked at the annual fundraising events: Oktoberfest, Saint Patrick's Day Irish Bash, and Pancake Breakfasts. Jim also spent time working with the Regional Councilors, traveling to conventions, serving at the City of Hope. In his later years, Jim volunteered his time to assist in vision testing all children in San Jose Unified School District, working with the A.J. Robinson Mobile Screening Unit which is used to conduct free vision exams, blood sugar tests and hearing screenings at schools, senior centers, and health fairs. Additionally, Jim served as chairman for one year on the Notre Dame High School Building Fund.
He also was very active in his local parish, Saint Christopher Catholic Church, where he faithfully sang in the choir every Sunday and served on the financial committee, as well as being an active participant in the Over Fifties Club. It was through this connection, that he was able to meet several other interested singers to form an octet. The octet, aptly named "The Christopher's" performed at local events and was even invited to sing the National Anthem to open up one of the San Francisco Giants games.
Demonstrative of his deep commitment to education, after taking his retirement in 1998, Jim worked as an adjunct professor of Civil Engineering at Santa Clara University and his alma mater San Jose State University. Jim also served on the Civil Engineering Department Advisory Committee of San Jose State University.
Jim is survived by his wife Lore, his five children and spouses, Michelle and Paul, Walter and Bonnie, James Michael and Kristine, Monica and Tobias, and Melissa and Stason, his grandchildren Alyssa, Alexander John, Matthew, William, Alexis, Kaelyn, Liam and Collin. Jim had four sisters: RoseAnn, Margaret (deceased), Fran, and Mary (deceased) and many nephews and nieces, Carrie, James, Pattie, Doreen (deceased), Scott, Mary, Donald, Christine, Kevin, and Phillip.
James was an amazing father, loving husband, generous community member and overall awesome guy. He will be missed.
Due to COVID19, a PRIVATE funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, followed by a private interment. If interested in attending virtually, please contact the family directly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Jim to: St. Christopher Church Outreach via check to 2278 Booksin Ave. San Jose, CA 95125 or online at saintchris.org
. or Lions District 4-C6 AJ Robinson Foundation, Inc. PO Box 18501, San Jose, CA 95158 AJ Robinson Foundation, Inc.