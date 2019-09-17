|
|
James Weymer
May 2, 1963-June18,2019
San Jose
James Hutchinson Weymer, 56, of San Jose California died suddenly in his sleep on June 18, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1963 in Palo Alto California, the son of Jack and Elizabeth Weymer. He was the youngest of 4 siblings. James grew up in Saratoga California where he attended school at St. Andrew's for 9 years and later was involved in church activities for many years. He graduated from Bellarmine College Prep in 1981 and then attended the University of California, Santa Barbara graduating with an economics degree in 1985. James' passion was music and in particular jazz. He spent many years working concerts at the Montalvo Center for the Arts and the Paul Masson Mountain Winery. James was a very kind person who was loved by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his sister Gillian Levine of Redwood City, California, brother Andrew Weymer of Camarillo, California and mother Dorothy Elizabeth Weymer of Saratoga, California. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Weymer and brother John Weymer. A service will be held at Saint Andrew's church in Saratoga on September 22 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in his honor, to Saint Andrew's Church, 13601 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 17, 2019