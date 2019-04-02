|
|
James Wilson
Dec. 5, 1929 - Mar. 26, 2019
San Jose
James Albert Wilson
Age 89 of San Jose, CA
Died Tuesday, March, 26, after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years Jimmie (Carr) Wilson, son Jeffrey, daughter Denice Kulin and son-in-law Randy, daughters Debra, Merney, step-daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Keith Crowther; 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate a life well-lived.
View the online memorial for James Wilson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 2, 2019