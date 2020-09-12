Jamileh Saad ShaheenAugust 27, 1929 – September 7, 2020Resident of San JoseJamileh, also known by many as Julie, was born and raised in Birzeit, Palestine (in the occupied West Bank); the Holy Land. She was born to loving parents, Suliman and Aziza, and was the 6th of 7 children.Jamileh was sent to Ein Arik, a nearby village, to teach elementary school and it was there that she met her late husband Peter Essa Shaheen at the church where he played the organ and led the choir. Jamileh and Peter were married, moved to Jerusalem where they had three of their four children, and eventually moved to Jericho for Peter's work with the United Nations.Peter and Jamileh immigrated to Pittsburgh, PA in 1955, where they had their fourth child and Jamileh worked with Peter in their grocery store. They ultimately settled in San Jose, CA in 1970, where they enjoyed the beautiful weather and the abundance of fruit trees in their Almaden Valley home, reminiscent of the old country. They raised four children and doted on their seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. They were married for 57 years before Peter passed away in 2008.Jamileh was a talented seamstress/tailor and worked at Sear's for several years. She was also known for her delicious home cooking and baking. Her home was always open for parties, meals, and card games with her immediate and very large extended family spread around the world and her many friends. No one could leave Jamileh's house feeling hungry or without a package of food to go!Jamileh was a brilliant storyteller and you would hear laughter and love spilling from her home while she rolled countless pots of stuffed grape leaves. She was truly a force to be reckoned with, fiercely loyal and always passionately giving sage advice. Jamileh was a legend – anyone connected to the Shaheen family considered her their "Tata Julie". Her generosity, wisdom, and unconditional love for her family will never be forgotten. Jamileh's strong faith was her guiding light and she was a devoted parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church for over 40 years.Jamileh is survived by her children, daughter Victoria (Bill–deceased), sons Victor (Amal), Henry (Mary–deceased), and Richard; grandchildren Andrea (Greg), Peter (Jamie), Chris, Nicole (Jens), Jaclyn (Tom), Jami (Mathew), and Jordan; and great-grandchildren William, Sara, Nikolaus, Breanna, Noah, Austin, Jaxon, Eliana, George, Mathew, and Sophie. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law Paul (Kay) Shahin and John (Nora) Shahin, sisters-in-law Tarez (Issa–deceased) Saad Shahin and Mary (David) David, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Private viewing and funeral services for the immediate family will be held at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL and HOLY SPIRIT CHURCH with burial to follow at SANTA CLARA MISSION CEMETERY.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Loaves & Fishes in San Jose.