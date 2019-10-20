|
|
Jan Kumagai
July 10, 1942 - August 28, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jan passed away at home surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Auburn, CA on the way to Tule Lake Internment Camp on July 10, 1942. She attended Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, CA. Jan retired from being a manager at Santa Clara Savings and Loan, then also worked at Target in San Jose, CA as a supervisor in the cash office.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ed, her son Dean, daughter Lisa, and granddaughters Tori, Mira, and Laci. She is also survived by her siblings Jerry Kaida and Candy Miyasaki. Jan's best times in life were those spent with family, especially with her granddaughters.
Private services have been held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 20, 2019