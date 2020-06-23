Jane Ann HudnallJan. 23, 1937 - June 15, 2020Mesa AZJane Ann Hudnall, age 83, died peacefully in her sleep on June 15 2020.Born January 23, 1937 in Louisiana to Adam & Ivy Oncall. Growing up in New Orleans of Cajun decent music played an important role to her in her early life and she loved to sing. After high school Jane spent some time in Mississippi before settling down in what was to become Silicon Valley California in the late 50's early 60's.Jane started her professional career working for Fairchild Semiconductor in the early sixties which was the first company that started what was to become Silicon Valley. I have never met anyone that had worked as hard as she did.Jane and Harvey married in 1974 and had a wonderful 46 year marriage.Jane is survived by her husband, three children, two step children, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a number of loving relatives and close friends.Jane will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona6747 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206, +14808304422