Jane Arden (Geisler) Felix

June 18, 1935 - Feb 28, 2019

Walnut Creek

Jane Arden Felix passed away on Thurs, Feb 28 of natural causes. She touched so many lives with her smile and great sense of humor.

Jane Arden grew up in San Jose and attended Lincoln High School. She graduated from the University of Pacific with a degree in Education. She loved teaching and spent over 35 years sharing her love of learning and reading with elementary and middle school kids in both Stockton and Cupertino.

It was at college that she met her husband and soulmate, John R. Felix. John immigrated from Holland and was playing water polo for UOP. They graduated in 1958 and were married the very next year. John remained very active in water polo and swimming and ultimately represented the United States as a water polo referee in four Olympics. Their son John and three of their grandchildren followed in his footsteps playing Division I collegiate water polo.

Jane loved to travel and routinely accompanied her husband on his many international trips. All combined, Jane figured that she has watched more than 10,000 water polo games between her husband, son, and grandchildren.

Jane lived in Rossmoor, a retirement community in Walnut Creek with her 7-year-old cockapoo "Teddy" and was an active participant of the Rossmoor Ceramics, Quilting, and Republican Clubs.

Jane Arden is survived by her devoted children Janie (Felix) Adams of San Jose, John Felix of Orinda, their spouses, 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and her brother Bill Geisler of San Diego. To know her was to love her and she will be greatly missed by so many.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service on Wed, March 20 at 1 pm at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church. The address is 15040 Union Ave, San Jose.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .





