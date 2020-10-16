Jane Elizabeth Keatley Harmer1937 - 2020Resident of CampbellJane Elizabeth Keatley Harmer, a Campbell resident for nearly 60 years who was active in community affairs, died October 3, 2020 at her home after a long illness. She was 83. Ms. Harmer had a career as a dietician and co-owner of a local company—HM Composite—that provided licensed dieticians and food plans for various institutions in some 15 states, mostly on the East and West coasts. After she and her partner, Victoria Major, sold the company in 2002, she devoted much of her time to supporting the historical Ainsley House, the Campbell branch of California's CERT program for providing disaster relief, and genealogical research.Ms. Harmer was born February 18, 1937 in Astoria, Oregon and grew up in Skamokawa, a small town on the Columbia River in the southwest part of Washington state. She was the daughter of Robert Keatley, a dairy farmer, and Eva Keatley, a primary schoolteacher.After graduation from high school in the nearby town of Cathlamet, Ms. Harmer in 1959 earned a degree in home economics from the University of Washington. In the next year, she became a licensed dietician after completing a hospital internship program in New York City. She later added a master's degree from San Jose State University.While working in Sacramento as a dietician, she met and married Geoffrey Harmer, a software engineer, and moved to Campbell in l962.It was in Campbell that she and Ms. Major founded their company to provide dieticians and food management services for institutions like hospitals, retirement homes and schools. By law, these organizations needed licensed dieticians to oversee their food services but often did not need nor often could afford to hire them on a fulltime basis. Thus HM Composite hired dieticians as its own employees—up to 25 or so at a time—who then divided their working weeks between two or more institutions, providing both the required part-time oversight and fulltime employment with benefits for the dieticians concerned.In addition, HM Composite provided food plans, budgeting advice and staff training for its clients, among other services. In 2002 the company was sold, allowing Ms. Harmer and Ms. Major to retire from fulltime employment.She then became active in community affairs, volunteering as a docent at The Ainsley House, a Campbell home that is on the National Registrar of Historical Places; genealogical research; and the Campbell branch of the Community Emergency Response Team (an international program to supply disaster relief through trained local volunteers).Ms. Harmer's lifetime spanned significant technological advancements and increasing opportunities for women. In her first "real job," as she put it, she worked on the weekends while in high school for her town's phone service. She sat at the switchboard, located in the living room of the town's primary operator, connecting Skamokawa residents with each other by manually connecting each call, and placing long distance calls as needed. Calls to Longview, a small city 30 miles away, were rare.During Ms. Harmer's professional career as the co-founder of a woman-owned business, she used computers on a daily basis. After her retirement she was an avid user of the internet to further her genealogical research and communicate with family and friends.Jane Harmer is survived by her husband, Geoffrey, resident of a care facility in Davis; son Craig Harmer, a software architect, daughter-in-law Kyoko Harmer, a homemaker, and granddaughter Chihiro Harmer of San Francisco; daughter Stacey Harmer and son-in-law Julin Maloof, both professors of plant biology at the University of California at Davis; and daughter Lisa Harmer, a pediatrician in Campbell who provided knowledgeable and devoted care during her mother's long illness. Other survivors include her sister Nancy Kuehn of Salem, Oregon and two brothers: James of Pasadena and Robert of Washington, DC.Due to the pandemic, no memorial service is planned. Interment will be at the Fern Hill Cemetery in Skamokawa. In lieu of flowers, Jane requested that donations be sent to The Ainsley House, care of the Campbell Museum, 51 North Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008.