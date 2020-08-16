Jane Franusich
October 23, 1927 - August 3, 2020
Aptos, California
Jane Franusich passed away peacefully at her home in Aptos surrounded by family on August 3, 2020, 21 days after her loving husband Peter passed away. Jane will be remembered by family and friends as a very wise and deeply caring woman with a wonderful sense of humor. Her four children will always remember the happy home she created and that she had time for each of them, even when she was working full time. Jane and her husband were regular contributors to many charities including Second Harvest Food Bank, American Red Cross, and International Justice Mission.
Jane was born in Sonoma at her grandparents' farmhouse to David and Ethel Potter. She grew up in Vallejo, but spent many enjoyable weekends with her family in Sonoma.
After graduating from San Jose State University, Jane went on to earn her master's degree at Santa Clara University. She was active in student government at San Jose State University. Because of her leadership and service to the University, Jane was one of thirteen women who in their junior year were invited for membership into the Black Masque Honor Society. She met her future husband Peter, also a graduate of San Jose State University, while on a student retreat at Asilomar.
Jane was a resource specialist teacher in the Saratoga Union School District for many years. She began her career in education as an elementary school teacher and especially loved her years teaching kindergarten. Like her mother, who was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Sonoma, Jane was an inspiration to a long line of teachers in the family, now spanning five generations.
Jane and her family moved from Santa Clara to Los Gatos in 1963 where they built their home that she designed. They lived there for 55 years before moving to Aptos.
Jane, Peter, and their four children enjoyed many adventurous hiking and camping trips, but the most memorable was the two-week long hiking trip up the John Muir Trail in the High Sierras in 1966.
Jane was actively involved and a leader in both Bible Study Fellowship and Community Bible Series for many years. She faithfully supported her family and friends through prayer and was a part of many prayer groups. She was a counselor for two different organizations that supported women who were going through difficult times. Jane and Peter were active members of Saratoga Federated Church. They sang in the church choir and Jane also sang in a women's choir called Something Beautiful. Jane and Peter were also involved in couples Bible study groups.
Jane and Peter enjoyed cross country skiing, ocean kayaking, High Sierra hiking, and trips in their Piper Cherokee airplane. They loved to travel, but were especially fond of their trips to the Big Island of Hawaii.
Jane loved to sew and made many of her own coats, dresses, and hats as well as beautiful dresses for her daughters. She also enjoyed knitting and made many lovely sweaters and afghans for her children and grandchildren. A newspaper photograph was taken of Jane and her daughter prior to a fashion show wearing the clothing Jane made. This photograph and other photographs of Jane can be viewed at www.pacificgardenschapel.com
Jane was a loving wife of 70 years to Peter Franusich of Aptos; beloved mother of Jeannine Franusich Ando and her husband Stephen of Santa Cruz, Nancy Franusich Jayne of Palm Springs, Michael Franusich and his wife Emily of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, and Pete Franusic and his wife Maria of El Paso, Texas; cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of six.
