Jane Gilbaugh MillerJanuary 11, 1957 - September 3, 2020Resident of Seligman, ArizonaJane Ellen Gilbaugh Miller died peacefully on September 3, 2020 in Flagstaff, AZ after a brief battle with cancer and with her husband, Dennis Miller, by her side.Jane was born on January 11, 1957 in San Jose, CA, the daughter of John and Doris (Wilder) Gilbaugh of Saratoga and Los Gatos, CA. She graduated from Saratoga High School in 1975 and attended West Valley College and San Diego State University. She enjoyed a career as a buyer for and manager of souvenir stores, most recently in her town of Seligman, AZ. Jane loved music of all genres; she was an accomplished pianist and accompanied many musical presentations. Her passion for gardening and outdoor activities such as camping, boating and road trips with Dennis, gave her much pleasure as did her colony of cats and her Australian Shepherds. She was a lifelong avid reader, listener and learner. She loved and celebrated every holiday with color and style. Jane called her mother on the telephone almost every single day for the past 40 years. The greatest pride and joy of her life was her son Lucas Lovelace and his family. Her grandchildren Merci and Christian will miss FaceTime visits with and surprise packages from Grandma Jane.Jane was preceded in death by her father John W. Gilbaugh. She is survived by her husband Dennis Miller of Seligman, AZ; son and daughter-in-law, Lucas and Reesa Lovelace, Belmont, CA; mother Doris Gilbaugh, Los Gatos, CA; brother Bruce Gilbaugh (Kathy), Yelm, WA; sisters Susan Triplett (Ray), Monte Sereno, CA; Nancy Edwards (Gary), Morgan Hill, CA; Carol Moran (Richard), Tiburon, CA; grandchildren Merci Lovelace and Christian Lovelace; and many nieces and nephews. A woman of deep faith, Jane loved fiercely and made friends easily. She will be greatly missed by all of us for her kind spirit and thoughtfulness of others. A private family memorial service is planned.