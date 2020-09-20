1/1
Jane Gilbaugh
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Gilbaugh Miller
January 11, 1957 - September 3, 2020
Resident of Seligman, Arizona
Jane Ellen Gilbaugh Miller died peacefully on September 3, 2020 in Flagstaff, AZ after a brief battle with cancer and with her husband, Dennis Miller, by her side.
Jane was born on January 11, 1957 in San Jose, CA, the daughter of John and Doris (Wilder) Gilbaugh of Saratoga and Los Gatos, CA. She graduated from Saratoga High School in 1975 and attended West Valley College and San Diego State University. She enjoyed a career as a buyer for and manager of souvenir stores, most recently in her town of Seligman, AZ. Jane loved music of all genres; she was an accomplished pianist and accompanied many musical presentations. Her passion for gardening and outdoor activities such as camping, boating and road trips with Dennis, gave her much pleasure as did her colony of cats and her Australian Shepherds. She was a lifelong avid reader, listener and learner. She loved and celebrated every holiday with color and style. Jane called her mother on the telephone almost every single day for the past 40 years. The greatest pride and joy of her life was her son Lucas Lovelace and his family. Her grandchildren Merci and Christian will miss FaceTime visits with and surprise packages from Grandma Jane.
Jane was preceded in death by her father John W. Gilbaugh. She is survived by her husband Dennis Miller of Seligman, AZ; son and daughter-in-law, Lucas and Reesa Lovelace, Belmont, CA; mother Doris Gilbaugh, Los Gatos, CA; brother Bruce Gilbaugh (Kathy), Yelm, WA; sisters Susan Triplett (Ray), Monte Sereno, CA; Nancy Edwards (Gary), Morgan Hill, CA; Carol Moran (Richard), Tiburon, CA; grandchildren Merci Lovelace and Christian Lovelace; and many nieces and nephews. A woman of deep faith, Jane loved fiercely and made friends easily. She will be greatly missed by all of us for her kind spirit and thoughtfulness of others. A private family memorial service is planned.


View the online memorial for Jane Gilbaugh Miller



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 19, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dennis Miller
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved