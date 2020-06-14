Jane Collister HallJuly 12, 1938 - May 27, 2020Grass Valley, CAJane age 81, passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 in Grass Valley, CA. She was deeply loved.Jane was born on Tuesday, July 12, 1938 into a family of herself and her older brother Steve in Erie, PA. At age 22 Jane packed up and started a new adventure to work at the newly opened VA Hospital in Palo Alto. This is when Jane met Harry Hall and an extensive friendship began. In 1964 Harry drove in his new Oldsmobile convertible from CA to NYC to pick up Jane and go to the NYC World's Fair on the start of an 8-week adventure across the U.S. as a newly engaged couple. April of 1965, they married and began their family in 1966 and divorced in 1974. Jane remained in Los Altos, CA until she relocated to Grass Valley, CA in 1995.She had a vivacious personality and was always up for a party. Great in the kitchen with her much remembered linguini and clam sauce an knock out spaghetti. Jane always had a book in her hand, from in line at the grocery store to the back of the motorcycle; and always loved a good card game of gin rummy with a Vodka gimlet.Some of her favorite years of youthful travel were with Mickey Metcalfe on his motorcycle for weekends and getaways. Her favorite places included winding through gold country and their numerous trips to Napa. She loved beautiful cars, travel, and putting her feet in the sand – as the children grew and new chapters were turned, Jane fell in love with Jim Philips. They traveled extensively and always returned to Hawaii.A lifelong learner she completed her master's degree in Public Health. Applying her skills, Jane trained nurses and rose in the ranks across industries -- from Healthcare nursing at Santa Clara Hospital, Stanford University focused on cardiovascular specialties, and VA Hospitals -- to the technology industry with Fairchild to AON with a focus on health management. Jane also applied her skills in a community-based program for NASA. Jane was a servant of service throughout her career.Jane is survived by her children and step children and their families: Brenda Clinite and granddaughter Sophia Clinite; Craig Hugh Hall, wife Nicole Rae Brown and granddaughter Sidney James Brown; Christopher Hall and wife Jennifer Lynn Hall. And stepsons and their families: Dean Hall, Doug Hall and Michael Metcalfe. And those incredibly important in Jane's life: Harry Hall and Diana Baker, Mickey Metcalfe and Bonnie McCracken.Our mom was the strongest woman I've ever met. She wasn't afraid of anyone or anything. She raised her tribe to be strong and now I can see what raising a family takes. Brenda spent the last 8 years alongside of mom, first as a companion, and toward the end as a selfless caretaker through the most trying of times. We are all thankful for everything mom taught us.The wonderful person she was has left us all with beautiful memories.