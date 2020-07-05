Jane McGloin
Feb. 1, 1929 - June 18, 2020
Resident of Redwood City
Jane "Joan" McGloin née Daly, of 60-year Redwood City, passed away peacefully on June 18th at the age of 91. She was born in Dublin, Ireland on February 1st, 1929 and was a Registered Nurse at Sequoia Hospital for 35 years.
Burial services were held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos on June 23rd. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date.