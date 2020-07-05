1/1
Jane McGloin
1929 - 2020
Jane McGloin
Feb. 1, 1929 - June 18, 2020
Resident of Redwood City
Jane "Joan" McGloin née Daly, of 60-year Redwood City, passed away peacefully on June 18th at the age of 91. She was born in Dublin, Ireland on February 1st, 1929 and was a Registered Nurse at Sequoia Hospital for 35 years.
Burial services were held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos on June 23rd. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. To submit condolences, please visit crippenflynnchapels.com


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel (FD879)
400 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA 94061
(650) 369-4103
