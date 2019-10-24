|
Jane N (Pencovic) Schwartz
February 2, 1930 — October 21, 2019
Campbell, CA
Jane N. Schwartz died peacefully in her apartment in Campbell California, October 21, 2019. She was 89. She was raised in Oakland and lived in Oakland, San Jose, Reno, and Campbell. She was married to Edward I. Schwartz from 1952 until he passed away in 2016, and had three children: Martin, Allan, and Joseph. Jane worked as a school teacher, and had decades of volunteerism and leadership at Temple Emanuel, Hadassah, The Jewish Federation, and other philanthropic organizations.
Jane is survived by son Allan Schwartz, daughter-in-law Gayle Greenhut Schwartz; son Joseph Schwartz; daughter-in-law Kelly Schwartz, and 5 grandchildren:
Josh Schwartz, Jenessa Schwartz, Jon Schwartz, Jasper Sterling-Schwartz, and Aubrin Sterling-Schwartz, and two great-grandchildren Solly and Ramona Hawkins. Jane's husband Edward, and eldest son Martin Schwartz predeceased her.
Funeral and burial to be held at the Hills of Eternity Memorial Park, 1301 El Camino Real, Colma on Thursday October 24, 2016 at 10am.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 24, 2019