Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sinai Memorial Chapel - Peninsula-South Bay
777 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA 94061
(650) 369-3636
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Hills of Eternity Memorial Park
1301 El Camino Real
Colma, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane N. (Pencovic) Schwartz


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane N. (Pencovic) Schwartz Obituary
Jane N (Pencovic) Schwartz
February 2, 1930 — October 21, 2019
Campbell, CA
Jane N. Schwartz died peacefully in her apartment in Campbell California, October 21, 2019. She was 89. She was raised in Oakland and lived in Oakland, San Jose, Reno, and Campbell. She was married to Edward I. Schwartz from 1952 until he passed away in 2016, and had three children: Martin, Allan, and Joseph. Jane worked as a school teacher, and had decades of volunteerism and leadership at Temple Emanuel, Hadassah, The Jewish Federation, and other philanthropic organizations.
Jane is survived by son Allan Schwartz, daughter-in-law Gayle Greenhut Schwartz; son Joseph Schwartz; daughter-in-law Kelly Schwartz, and 5 grandchildren:
Josh Schwartz, Jenessa Schwartz, Jon Schwartz, Jasper Sterling-Schwartz, and Aubrin Sterling-Schwartz, and two great-grandchildren Solly and Ramona Hawkins. Jane's husband Edward, and eldest son Martin Schwartz predeceased her.
Funeral and burial to be held at the Hills of Eternity Memorial Park, 1301 El Camino Real, Colma on Thursday October 24, 2016 at 10am.


View the online memorial for Jane N (Pencovic) Schwartz
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sinai Memorial Chapel - Peninsula-South Bay
Download Now