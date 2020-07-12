1/1
Jane V. Pflughaupt
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane V. Pflughaupt
October 9, 1930 - July 2, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Mrs. Jane Vivian Pflughaupt, age 89, passed away July 2, 2020. She was born October 9, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Vincent and Josephine (Picone) Castagnolo. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald Pflughaupt. She leaves behind two daughters Karen Durbin (Richard), and Sammi Croce (Louie); two grandchildren, Lucas Martin (Kelsey) and Megan Avery; two great-grandchildren, Chase and Ashton Martin; a sister Carmela Castagnolo; a brother Vincent Castagnolo; and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her family, and oil painting, she was an amazing artist. She spent over 30 years working at Westinghouse in Sunnyvale where everyone knew and loved her.
A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. Donations to Wounded Warrior woundedwarriorproject.org or American Cancer Society www.cancer.org made in her name will be gratefully appreciated in lieu of flowers.


View the online memorial for Jane V. Pflughaupt



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082956446
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved