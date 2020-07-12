Jane V. Pflughaupt
October 9, 1930 - July 2, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Mrs. Jane Vivian Pflughaupt, age 89, passed away July 2, 2020. She was born October 9, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Vincent and Josephine (Picone) Castagnolo. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald Pflughaupt. She leaves behind two daughters Karen Durbin (Richard), and Sammi Croce (Louie); two grandchildren, Lucas Martin (Kelsey) and Megan Avery; two great-grandchildren, Chase and Ashton Martin; a sister Carmela Castagnolo; a brother Vincent Castagnolo; and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her family, and oil painting, she was an amazing artist. She spent over 30 years working at Westinghouse in Sunnyvale where everyone knew and loved her.
A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. Donations to Wounded Warrior woundedwarriorproject.org
or American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
made in her name will be gratefully appreciated in lieu of flowers. View the online memorial for Jane V. Pflughaupt