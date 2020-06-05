Jane Wedlake Williams
1917 - 2020
Jane Wedlake Williams
February 9, 1917 - May 29, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Jane Wedlake Williams entered into Eternal rest on May 29, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1917 on Hicks Rd in Los Gatos, Ca. Her father William T. Wedlake was a miner in the Guadalupe Mines. Her Grandfather William R. Wedlake and her Great Grandfather Thomas Matthews, both natives of Cornwall, England, worked at the New Almaden Quicksilver Mines. These miners were known as "Cousin Jacks." The story behind that is when a new miner was needed the miners always seemed to have a "Cousin Jack" available.
Her mother, Frances Padilla Wedlake was born in New Almaden, Ca. She was a descendent of Jose Augustin Narvaez. He was a member of the De Anza Expedition which arrived in San Jose, Ca on July 7, 1776. For this he was given a land grant of 9,200 acres from King Charles of Spain. This land is presently the Willow Glen and Evergreen areas of San Jose. He also served in the French Navy on the ship "Conception" and later served in the Spanish navy aboard the ship "Princessa." He later became the mayor of San Jose (Alcalde) in 1821.
Mrs. Williams was the very beloved mother of Richard C. Williams (Linda) of Scottsdale, AZ, Kathleen Gardner (Brad) of San Jose, CA, Donna Salley (George) of Broken Arrow, OK and Peggy L. Biebel of Las Vegas, NV. Preceding her in death, the father of her children Edward R. Williams, her much loved sons Dennis W. Williams and Douglas A. Williams, her sister Marie L. Lara and brother William T. Wedlake Jr. She also leaves her beloved cat Brenda.
Mrs. Williams loved to travel. She visited 49 of the 50 states (all but Alaska) as well as Canada and Mexico. On a whim, she went to Hawaii for a weekend. She also visited 11 European countries. Her dream finally came true when she was able to visit the ancestral home of her paternal grandparents in Austel, Cornwall, England.
Mrs. Williams was Grandmother of 18, Great Grandmother of 23 and Great-Great Grandmother of 13. Per her request, no funeral services to be held. Donations may be made to your favorite charity.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
