Jane WymanAugust 3, 1935 - September 20,2020Palo Alto, CaliforniaJane Fowler Wyman passed away at Stanford Hospital on Sept. 20th. She was 85 years old. Born in Port Huron, Michigan to Cecil "Brick" Fowler and Leah (Drouillard) Fowler, she graduated from the University of Michigan in 1956 as the top student of her year. In 1958 she married Edwin Daly and moved to Menlo Park, CA. Jane and Edwin were divorced in 1960. While a graduate student at Stanford she met future husband, Willard Wyman whom she married in 1964. At Stanford Jane took classes from Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Wallace Stegner who often claimed Jane as his best student ever. Receiving her PhD from Stanford in 1970, she taught at Stanford University, Stanford, CA and Colby College, Waterville, ME. Her son Jedediah Fowler Wyman was born at Colby in 1973. The family moved in 1976 to the Thacher School in Ojai, California where her husband became headmaster. After their divorce in 1979, Jane returned to Menlo Park and worked as a technical writer for Tandem Computers. She participated in numerous community endeavors including the Menlo Park Library Foundation and the San Mateo County Grand Jury; she was deeply involved in Music @ Menlo. Until the day she died, Jane continued to read at least two books a week. She is remembered by all who knew her as an unparalleled source of knowledge, critical insight, and obscure literary anecdotes. She is survived by son Jed, dear friend Susan McConkey and nieces Julie Fowler Brooks—for whom she proved a close mentor—and Jane Fowler as well as nephew Thomas Fowler. She is remembered dearly by friends Nancy Flowers, Ted Andersson, Lois and Paul Levine, Anne Loftis, and Walt Lunden.Memorial Gifts may be made to Regents of the University of Michigan; EIN 38-6006309 - For the benefit of the Honors Program of the College of Literature, Science, and Arts at the University of Michigan for its general charitable purposes.