Janelle Denise Peichoto
Jan. 8, 1979 - July 11, 2019
San Jose
On one of her flights throughout the Universe, she arrived in San Jose, CA on January 8, 1979 to enrich the lives of her earthly parents, Janine Simas-Peichoto and John Peichoto.
As a toddler, and soon a pre-schooler, she was already exhibiting her impishness and ability to charm those around her.
During her elementary school years, she showed athletic prowess when she joined a Bobby Sox Softball team near her home.
Soon after, she embarked on another athletic and somewhat spiritual venture by enrolling in Tae Kwon Do lessons, earning her First Degree Black Belt. While undergoing that curriculum, she met who was to become her best girl friend.
In her high school years, because of the discipline learned during her martial arts training she excelled academically to the delight of her teachers and her parents. Upon graduating from Piedmont Hills High School, Janelle decided to take a year off from higher education to earn funds to purchase her first car ... which she did, taking on the full responsibilities of car ownership.
After that one year, she enrolled at Mission College in Santa Clara, earning her Associates Degree while working part time at Black Market Minerals at the Great Mall of Milpitas. Tiring of retail work, she then began working part time at Supracor Systems.
By now she was enrolled as a student at San Jose State University while working part time at Supracor Systems, a manufacturing company, to finance her college education. There, she earned her Bachelor's degree in Art with a concentration in Graphic Design. She also earned a minor degree in Photography.
Upon graduation from SJSU, she began working full time at Supracor. She served in several capacities, including designing the panels for the booths the company would use at trade shows. Janelle supported the company with her varied talents for 19 years.
Janelle developed an interest in travel and during one 21 day period in the summer of 2007, she visited 8 countries ... much to her delight.
After she returned home, she joined a club called Events and Adventures during which time she met other wonderful people. Some of these friends would become her hiking buddies.
During her time at Supracor, she "adopted" and fostered a stray dog that would soon give birth to 7 puppies.. Being a great lover of animals and not wanting the very pregnant stray to run afoul of an animal shelter, she built a "doggie condo" in her home.
She nurtured the momma dog and her babies until such time they would be old enough for adoption. During the fostering period Janelle did, indeed, find loving homes for all puppies and the momma dog.
Developing a mystery illness in 2016, Janelle sought help from several and varied health practitioners who unfortunately could not solve the mystery.
That mystery would consume her and she left this earth on July 11, 2019 to resume her journey throughout the universe, finding and reuniting with her earthly mother, Janine.
A Celebration of her Life will be privately held, however, anyone who may have wished to send flowers to her celebration, in lieu please consider a donation to Janelle's favorite animal shelter at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-janelle
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019