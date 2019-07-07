|
Janet Anne Dearborn Vogel
January 23, 1935 - July 1, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Janet Anne Dearborn Vogel passed away peacefully at her home in Los Gatos on 1 July, 2019 . She was born on 23 January, 1935 to Harry Dearborn and Eunice Teague Dearborn. She was a member of the first graduating class of Menlo Atherton High School and a graduate of UC Berkeley. She was a lifelong member and registrar for the Daughters of the American Revolution "DAR." She also performed many library services at her local library while living in Southern California for 38 years. She moved back to Northern California 10 years ago. Her death was preceded by her husband of 58 years, Frederick Vogel and her daughter Sarah Vogel Lawley. She is survived by her son David Vogel and wife Vickie Winkler, son in-law Brian Lawley and grandchildren, Kiley Vogel, Ryan Vogel, Matt Lawley,
Sarah Lawley and Taylor Lawley.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 7, 2019