Janet Barbara Shuster
Los Altos
Janet Barbara Shuster, a long-time resident of the Bay Area, died Tuesday, September 3rd peacefully at her Los Altos home surrounded by her children.
Daughter and the youngest of three children of Dr. Jacob and Rena Bernstine, Janet was born in 1928 in Philadelphia, PA. She earned bachelor (Shippensburg University) and master (St. Joseph's University) degrees in education. An elementary school teacher prior to her marriage, Janet was dedicated to her children's education, and she enthusiastically encouraged and supported their undergraduate, graduate, and professional studies.
In 1956, Janet married Allan Richard Shuster, M.D., who predeceased her in 1983. Janet and Allan moved to Los Altos from Philadelphia in 1968 with their four young children. A proud mother and grandmother, Janet is survived by her children Barry Shuster of Cary, NC, his wife Susan, and their children David and Zale; Holly Schmitt of Pismo Beach, CA, her husband Mark, and their children Allyssa and Megan; Patricia Shuster of Seattle, WA, her husband Eugene May, and their children Nathan and Emma; and Ross Shuster of Glenbrook, NV, his wife Peggy, and their children Kristen and Steven.
Janet is also predeceased by her grandson Allan May, her parents, and her brothers Melvin and Richard Bernstine.
Funeral arrangements in Philadelphia at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA, are pending. Memorial donations may be directed in Janet's name to the Shippensburg University Foundation. http://www.sufoundation.org/
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 15, 2019