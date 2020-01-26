|
Janet Barone
Sept. 4, 1933-Jan. 7, 2020
San Jose
Janet Isabelle Barone, 86, of San Jose, died quietly Jan. 7, 2020, in a Woodland hospital. She was born on Sept. 4, 1933, to Ivan and Edith Adams in Kokomo, Indiana. Janet attended SJSU where she met the love of her life, Philip Barone. They married on August 14, 1955 and honeymooned at the newly opened Disneyland Park. Janet worked in education as a teacher and district office employee for 40 years for the Union School District. Janet is survived by son Jeffrey, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Keenan, cousins Beverly and Jim Turner, five grandchildren (Brittany, Briana, Tyler, Jessica and Catherine) and 4 great grandchildren (Nevaeh, Luke, Olivia and Jaclyn). She was preceded in death by Philip and beloved beagle, Babe. Per Jan's request, there will be no memorial service. Donations in her honor may be sent to the Silicon Valley Humane Society.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020