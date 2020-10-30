1/1
January 10, 1961 - October 19, 2020
Resident of San Jose
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Janet Benedetti after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by the love of her family.
Janet, despite a long term chronic illness, loved her life and family. She had a special ability to strike up conversations with friends and strangers alike (equally). It took her little time to inform them of all the happy details of her life. Janet was especially proud of her beloved daughter, Gina. She was a devoted mother who always enjoyed spending time with her daughter,
She loved gardening, music, and live theater. Janet attended Castillero Middle School and Leland High School. She was a long term resident of the Almaden Valley. She will be greatly missed.
Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Marylin Dimmitt; brother, Bruce Dimmitt; and Father-in-law, Richard E. Benedetti. She leaves her husband of 33 years, Rick; daughter, Gina DeMarco (Mitchell); father, Lee Dimmitt (Connie); and sister, Linda Stone (Jim Sigafoose).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or the Lupus Foundation of America. Interment will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
