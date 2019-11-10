|
|
Janet Griffin
April 2, 1935 - November 7, 2019
Fresno
Janet Lee Griffin, 84, a native of Cureall, MO and a resident of Fresno, CA, for 25 years slipped away into eternity on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Janet was a graduate of Modesto High School Class of 1953. She and the love of her life Richard were married on Feb. 20, 1953. She and Richard lived in the Bay Area for many years where she was a homemaker. She worked also as an Operator for Pacific Telephone and at Hewlett-Packard in circuit board assembly.
She was a member of the Santa Clara P.T.A. and enjoyed water and snow skiing, traveling, flower arranging and home decorating. When they moved to Fresno they attended the Bullard Ave. Church of Christ.
Janet is survived by Richard L. Griffin, her husband of 65 years. Her son, Michael Griffin and his wife Gail of Fresno. Her Granddaughter Tenley Griffin of Fresno. Her siblings Neil Williams of Modesto and Betty Jo McGoldrick of Manteca, CA, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 1:00 pm at the Los Gatos Memorial Park in San Jose, CA.
Jay Chapel
1121 Roberts Ave
Madera, CA 93637
559-674-8814
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019