Janet J. Gardner
Resident of San Jose, CA
Janet J. Gardner passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, January 18th, 2020. Born on January 17th, 1931 to Sam and Josephine Schifano in San Jose, California. Janet met the love of her life John Gardner at a dance at the Officers Club at Moffett Field where he was stationed. They were married in 1951 and were married for 58 years until his passing in 2009. She was a graduate of Campbell High School, class of 1948. She was a devoted wife, mother and talented cook who instilled her Italian traditions in her children.
She was a devout catholic who was a parishioner at Saint Frances Cabrini Church for over 60 years.
Cheering on or attending a San Francisco Giants or 49er game brought her great pleasure.
Janet was the life of the party and met new friends wherever she went.
She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She will truly be missed and leaves
behind her children, John Gardner Jr. (Susan), Marian Friedrich (Martin), Brenda Perry, and Linda Schwartz.
Brother Paul Schifano (MaryAnn), sister Joan Webber. 12 Grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary, Tuesday 1/28/2020 at 7 pm (visitation 5-9) at Lima Family Santa Clara, 466 N Winchester Blvd. Mass, Wednesday 1/29/2020 at 10 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 15333 Woodard Rd. in San Jose. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 24, 2020