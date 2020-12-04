Janet LandauerJuly 2, 1946 - Nov. 15, 2020Resident of Reno, NevadaJanet Bowley Landauer, 74, passed away at her home in Reno, Nevada on November 15, 2020.Janet was born in San Francisco on July 2, 1946 to Jack and Wilma Bowley. She lived most of her life in San Mateo County, residing in Redwood City, Menlo Park and Atherton, moving to Reno in 2019. She graduated from Woodside High School and Colorado College.Janet enjoyed family, friends, reading, travel, music, Lake Tahoe, speaking German and her miniature wirehaired dachshunds .She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard, two sons Jeff (Val Jean) and Robert (Karolina), step-daughter Debra (Kevin) Feathers, grand daughter Janella, step-grandchildren Stephanie (Casey) Gardner and Brandon Feathers, and her brother John Bowley.The Landauer family would like to express their gratitude to Natividad Corre who became part of our family and helped care for Janet for the last eight years.Janet will be missed by all who knew her.