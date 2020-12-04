1/1
Janet Landauer
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Landauer
July 2, 1946 - Nov. 15, 2020
Resident of Reno, Nevada
Janet Bowley Landauer, 74, passed away at her home in Reno, Nevada on November 15, 2020.
Janet was born in San Francisco on July 2, 1946 to Jack and Wilma Bowley. She lived most of her life in San Mateo County, residing in Redwood City, Menlo Park and Atherton, moving to Reno in 2019. She graduated from Woodside High School and Colorado College.
Janet enjoyed family, friends, reading, travel, music, Lake Tahoe, speaking German and her miniature wirehaired dachshunds .
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard, two sons Jeff (Val Jean) and Robert (Karolina), step-daughter Debra (Kevin) Feathers, grand daughter Janella, step-grandchildren Stephanie (Casey) Gardner and Brandon Feathers, and her brother John Bowley.
The Landauer family would like to express their gratitude to Natividad Corre who became part of our family and helped care for Janet for the last eight years.
Janet will be missed by all who knew her.


View the online memorial for Janet Landauer

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 1, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 1, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
December 1, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss.
May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope!
(John 6:40)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved