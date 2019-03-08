Janet Louise Eckert Givens

July 12, 1928 - December 29, 2018

Resident of Saratoga

Janet Louise (Eckert) Givens, 90, passed away peacefully at the Meadows in Los Gatos on December 29, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones. Janet, the youngest of seven children, was born on July 12, 1928 in Hamden, New York, to Harry and Lillian (Chambers) Eckert. After graduating from Russell Sage College, she married Vergil C. Givens, a West Point graduate and Air Force officer. They moved to Edwards AFB in Southern California, where Jan started a family as the wife of a test pilot during the "Right Stuff" era. In 1960, the family moved to Northern California which, with the exception of a memorable four year stint in Germany, would be Jan's home for the next 57 years.

Jan kept busy raising five children while also serving as a 4H leader, P.E.O. and Foothill Club member, and volunteer at several local non-profits. She loved music, gardening, dancing, recipes, travel, old movies, and her beloved pets. Above all, Jan was devoted to her family and friends.

Jan is sorely missed by her husband Vergil, and her children: Carolyn, Steven, Christine, Kathryn and Nancy; her eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The family is grateful for the care of Janet's friend Kaya Torrales, Hospice of the Valley and the staff of the Meadows.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm at The Meadows, 110 Wood Road, Los Gatos, CA 95030. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jan's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org), the National Accreta Foundation (www.preventaccreta.org), or .





