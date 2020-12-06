Janet Louise PanighettiJuly 2, 1952 - November 20, 2020Resident of Morgan HillJanet Louise Panighetti, age 68, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home in Morgan Hill. All of her life, Janet had a boundless sense of creativity and a sincere passion for music. She was born July 2, 1952 in Los Gatos, California and graduated from Los Gatos High School in the class of 1970. Janet was preceded in death by her loving mother, Irene Mildred (Chivers) Panighetti, with whom she will be buried. Janet was survived by her son, Tony Panighetti (Lisa), her sister, Laurel Blakley (Dennis), and her brothers, Lynn Hahn (Adrianne), Gordon Hahn (Beverly), and Todd Panighetti (Clara).Much of her career was spent in software engineering and health care, but her true love has always been entertaining crowds with her gifted voice. She selflessly dedicated many years to caring for her mother in Los Gatos.Janet had a truly charming way of spreading smiles and laughter to everyone she encountered. Her warm, poetic, and giving nature was a blessing to all of her friends and loved ones and her independent sense of self-expression was an inspiration.Her service will be held at Los Gatos Memorial Park with her family and close friends.