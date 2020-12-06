1/1
Janet Louise Panighetti
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Louise Panighetti
July 2, 1952 - November 20, 2020
Resident of Morgan Hill
Janet Louise Panighetti, age 68, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home in Morgan Hill. All of her life, Janet had a boundless sense of creativity and a sincere passion for music. She was born July 2, 1952 in Los Gatos, California and graduated from Los Gatos High School in the class of 1970. Janet was preceded in death by her loving mother, Irene Mildred (Chivers) Panighetti, with whom she will be buried. Janet was survived by her son, Tony Panighetti (Lisa), her sister, Laurel Blakley (Dennis), and her brothers, Lynn Hahn (Adrianne), Gordon Hahn (Beverly), and Todd Panighetti (Clara).
Much of her career was spent in software engineering and health care, but her true love has always been entertaining crowds with her gifted voice. She selflessly dedicated many years to caring for her mother in Los Gatos.
Janet had a truly charming way of spreading smiles and laughter to everyone she encountered. Her warm, poetic, and giving nature was a blessing to all of her friends and loved ones and her independent sense of self-expression was an inspiration.
Her service will be held at Los Gatos Memorial Park with her family and close friends.


View the online memorial for Janet Louise Panighetti



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved