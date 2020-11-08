Janet Patlow Hoban
Nov 22, 1926 - Oct 5, 2020
Santa Clara & Cupertino
Janet passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93 due to heart failure after suffering but surviving 3 heart attacks in the last few years. She was born on November 22, 1926 in Lincoln, Nebraska to John and Meta Patlow. Her family then moved to Wauwatosa, Wisconsin where she spent her happy childhood and formative years. After High School, she attended the University of Wisconsin, was a member of Chi Omega Nu Sorority and graduated with a BS in Occupational Therapy. Janet was a wonderful Occupational Therapist and had a great passion for her work and helping those in need.
Janet married Herschel Hoban in 1955 and they moved to Sunnyvale in 1961 after Herschel accepted a position with the VA Hospital in Palo Alto. A subsequent move was made to Santa Clara where they settled with son Ross and daughter Nancy. Family time was spent with vacations to Lake Tahoe, Hawaii, many National Parks, and one of Janet's favorites, California beaches.
She was an avid traveler throughout her life and traveled the world with her many friends and family. A passionate lifelong learner, she especially enjoyed her yearly trips with Elderhostel in retirement and always looked forward to her month long vacation in Hawaii each year. She also loved reading, gardening, and was a talented painter as well.
After Herschel passed away in 2005, she later reunited with Ralph, her first love from High School in Wisconsin after he called to wish her a happy birthday. Both had previously attended a High School Reunion. They were thrilled to have reconnected and maintained a long distance relationship traveling between California and Wisconsin until Ralph made the move to sunny California. Many years later, Janet decided it was time to move into a retirement community. She resided at Chateau Cupertino, where she would spend her last few years making many new friends, along with her very special caregiver, Letty.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Herschel Hoban, son, Ross Hoban (Brenda) and sister, Helen Zimmerman. She is survived by daughter Nancy Schmidt (Terry), two grandchildren, Jeff (Heather), Hannah (Mark), and two great-grandsons, Owen and Everett.
Janet touched many lives, made friends spontaneously everywhere she traveled, and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all.
Donations may be made in her name to cancer.org
or a charity of your choosing. A private family memorial to be held in Yosemite National Park. View the online memorial for Janet Patlow Hoban