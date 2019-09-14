|
Janice Ann Kimmel
Sunnyvake
Janice passed away after a brief illness on Aug. 26, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital
Born March 21, 1942 in Watsonville, CA, Janice lived there until finishing her education at Cabrillo College in 1963. She then moved to San Jose and began her career as an insurance auditor. She stayed in that profession until she retired.
Janice is survived by her brother Gary, sister Pamela Westfall (Marty) and numerous nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.
Janice loved to travel both in the U.S. and abroad. She was a very generous person, volunteering for many organizations, including the Sunnyvale Senior Center and the Humane Society of the Silicon Valley. She also volunteered for the Plaza Del Rey social club in the community where she lived, helping to provide quality activities for the residents there. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the main clubhouse at Plaza del Rey, 1225 Vienna Dr, Sunnyvale.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 14, 2019