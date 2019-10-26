|
|
Janice Bartels Newburn
Jan. 24, 1934 - Oct. 8, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born in Hazelton, Pennsylvania on January 24, 1934 to Fredrick and Mary Bartels. Janice passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Janice is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Ronald Newburn and brother Robert Bartels. She is survived by her sister Phyllis (Bob) Burns, daughters Sharon (Bill) Goodenough and Margaret (Dan) Hazen, sons Stephen (Candice), Michael (Jill) and Paul (Carolyn) Newburn, grandchildren Ryan (Kendra) and Kevin (Emily Eastwood) Goodenough, Elizabeth (Lance) Everling, Rachell (Shea) Smith and Eric Newburn, and four great grandchildren.
Janice moved across country with her family at the age of 16 and started a new chapter of her life in CA. She met her husband to be Ronald while attending Sunday School at Calvary United Methodist Church. Janice graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951, Kaiser School of Nursing in Oakland in 1954 and went back to finish her bachelors degree in 1977. Janice married Ronald Newburn on May 1, 1954 and in addition to raising 5 children, had a long career as an RN and nursing school instructor. Janice was a very proud and involved mother and grandmother, loved to knit and crochet, an avid RVer, and was always ready to go bargain hunting. She was also the "high tech Grandma," staying current with technology throughout her life.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 23 at 1:00. Calvary United Methodist Church, 729 Morse St, San Jose, CA.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Bellerose Senior Living and Vitas Hospice for the loving care and assistance they gave Janice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Calvary UMC or Heifer International (http://www.heifer.org).
