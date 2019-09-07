Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Cabrini Church
15333 Woodard Road
San Jose, CA
1960 - 2019
Janice Beahm Obituary
Janice Beahm
September 18, 1960 - August 30, 2019
San Jose, California
On Friday, August 30, 2019, Janice Vuletich Beahm, loving wife and mother, passed away quietly in her home surrounded by family at age 58 after a long struggle with cancer.
Janice was born Janice Anne Vuletich on September 18, 1960, in Oakland, California, to Tony and Rosella (Lucero) Vuletich. Janice was raised in Piedmont, California with her brother Tony and sister Denise. She attended Saint Joseph Notre Dame High School in Alameda and graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design in San Francisco. Janice worked many years in the banking and insurance industry. On November 9, 1996, she married David Gerard Beahm. They raised their son Alexander and daughter Haley in San Jose, California.
Janice loved being a stay-at-home mom raising her children. She was a loving and devoted mother who was involved in all aspects of her children's lives. Janice's favorite activity was spending time with her immediate and extended family. She was a faithful Forty-Niner fan and loved shopping, interior design and especially family vacations.
Janice is survived by her husband David, her son Alexander, her daughter Haley, her sister Denise Silva, brother-in-law Bob Silva, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial mass to celebrate Janice's life on Saturday September 28, 10:30, at St. Francis Cabrini Church, 15333 Woodard Road San Jose, California 95124.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 7, 2019
