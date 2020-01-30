|
Janice Dilly
Febr. 24, 1932 - Jan. 25, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Janice Dilly went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25th, 2020. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren at Brookdale Senior Living facility in San Jose when she passed.
Jan was born on February 24th, 1932 in Aberdeen, SD. She met Cal Dilly in her hometown and they married in 1954. She and Cal had two children, Kris and Rich (both have shirts claiming to be the favorite). The Dilly family moved to San Jose, CA in 1959. Cal got a job with Lockheed Martin and Jan spent her years as an administrative assistant and homemaker. As a charter member of Immanuel Church, Jan took much joy in socializing with and serving alongside the members of her church. She loved water aerobics and Panera lunches with friends as often as possible. She was affectionately known as "Gigi" to her five great-grandchildren, Mason, Shannon, Evie, Sophia and Morgan. She was generous with those she loved and there was no shortage of laughter when family was all together. She was our "Queen Bee', the matriarch of a beautiful family, who love her so much. She will be deeply missed. With so much love from Kris, Rich, Dave, Mary, Heather, Jen, Marissa, Jonathan, Nate, Roy, Kyle, Liddy, Mason, Shannon, Evie, Sophia and Morgan. Give grandpa a big kiss for us. Xo
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 30, 2020