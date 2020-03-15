|
Janice Ebert Reynolds
Resident of San Jose
Janice Ebert Reynolds passed away on Friday, February 28, after a valiant battle with cancer. She touched so many souls who had the honor to know her gentle and optimistic spirit.
Jan was born in Alameda, CA in 1945 to parents Norma and Gordon Ebert. She graduated from Alameda High School in 1962 as one of the youngest in her class and then proceeded to graduate from UC Berkeley with a Social Science degree. Her energy and ability to connect and engage with others led her to earn a teaching credential from San Jose State University after which she taught elementary grades for 40 years. College sweethearts, Jan and Bill Reynolds were married almost 53 years and traveled much of the world together. Jan especially enjoyed family and friend gatherings, camping, hiking, and reading. She proudly served her community as a member of the Assistance League of San Jose. Her faith in God served as the principal guiding force throughout her life.
Jan is survived by her loving husband, Bill; devoted daughters Kym Morganstern and Kellee Markos; son-in-law Mike Morganstern; loving grandchildren Dallas, Mateo, and Thaila Morganstern, Wyatt and Cole Markos; sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Reynolds and Marilyn Paa and brother-in-law, Dante Paa. Her kind smile will be missed and her even kinder heart will always be cherished.
Family and friends are invited to a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. and Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday March 19th at Holy Family Church, 4848 Pearl Avenue in San Jose. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance: https://give.ocrahope.org/team/236137.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 15, 2020