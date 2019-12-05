|
|
Janice Lieberman
Nov. 14, 1930 - Nov. 28, 2019
Jan Lieberman, 89, children's librarian and beloved storyteller, died Thanksgiving Day following an extended illness. Janice Audry Somers was born in Chicago on Nov. 14, 1930. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin and married Don Lieberman on June 17, 1952. They moved to San Jose in 1953 and Jan taught 2nd grade for eight years at Scott Lane School. She earned her MA degree in library science in 1965 at San Jose State, where she taught Children's Literature for 20 years. She retired from Santa Clara City Library in 2005. Jan also taught at Santa Clara University, volunteered as a librarian at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills, and was active in Kappa Delta Gamma. She is also remembered for her leadership in the Santa Clara County Reading Council and her popular Tips 'n Titles newsletter for Grades K-8. Jan was predeceased in 2012 by husband Don, to whom she was married 60 years. Memorial donations can be sent to the Jan Lieberman Concert Fund, Santa Clara City Library, 2635 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara, CA 95051. Jan requested no memorial service.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 5, 2019