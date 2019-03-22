Janice May Bartell

March 17, 1939 - March 7, 2019

After a courageous battle with breast cancer Jan passed away on March 7th with friends and family by her side. Jan was born in Oakland and spent her childhood in Idaho. After graduating from San Jose State and Stanford Medical School with a degree in Physical Therapy she remained in California. Jan spent 50+ years as a physical therapist working first in pediatrics then with the Visiting Nurse Association ending her career working at skilled nursing facilities. In the early days of the AIDS epidemic she was proud to have worked with loving compassion as a hospice therapist. Jan was loved by her colleagues and patients alike for her kind gentle way.

Jan was so very proud of her son and two grandchildren and never missed a chance to show a picture and talk about them. Jan also loved Mickey Mouse, playing golf, travel, Stanford Women's Basketball, and watching Judge Judy.

Preceded in death by mother Janie May, stepfather Samual Newman and beloved daughter PJ. Her father Samual Gantner was killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor he was a honored war hero and had the destroyer USS Gantner named in his honor.

Survived by her son Blaise, grandchildren Zachary and Paige, brother Ronald Newman(Susie), long time partner Pat Toby and many loving friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in her name.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, April 13th at 11:30 at the Foothill Presbyterian Church at 5301 McKee Rd. San Jose, CA. Golf, Mickey Mouse, Stanford or travel attire encouraged as we honor Jan and share stories about those things she enjoyed.





