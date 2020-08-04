Janine StueflotenJuly 16, 1927 - July 15, 1920San JoseJanine Stuefloten, passed away peacefully in her sleep the evening of July 15th.Janine was born in Paris, France and migrated to America in 1956 with her husband Alex Windell and 4 of her children. Her fifth child was born shortly after their arrival. The family lived in Palo Alto and later San Martin, and after her husband passing, moved to Morgan Hill a few years later. After her children were grown, Janine married Reuben Stuefloten and moved to San Jose in 1974.Janine was 13 when World War II broke out and her family's home in the country was commandeered as an headquarters for German soldiers. Later in life Janine wrote articles that she submitted to the Morgan Hill Times and later The San Jose Mercury News, regarding her life during the war years.Janine is preceded in death by her first husband Alex Windell, her second husband Reuben Stuefloten, and two of her grown sons, Windy Windell & Terry Windell. She is survived by her sons Claude Windell & Gary Windell, and by her daughter Carole Windell, as well as by 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.There will be a celebration of life scheduled later on in the year for family.