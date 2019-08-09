|
Janis Hildebrant Criswell
May 31, 1917 - July 29, 2019
Los Gatos
It is with great sadness the family of Janis Criswell announces her passing at 102 years of age the matriarch of our family. Janis lived a very full and loving life always surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Oakland and spent her childhood in San Francisco and Redwood City. Some of her happiest childhood memories were on her grandparent Crozer's ranch in Alamo. She was a proud graduate of Sequoia High School in Redwood City (1935) and UC Berkeley (1939). Trained as a physical education teacher, she met her lifelong-partner, Robert (Bob) Criswelll of Los Gatos, when she traveled south to Coronado High School to teach. In January 1943 they took the bus over to Yuma, Arizona to marry along with other war- time couples. Their son, Robbie Criswell was born in Coronado in January of 1944. Bob soon was shipped out by the Navy to the Pacific Islands. Janis was left for a year and a half to raise their son and ultimately moved back to Redwood City to live with her parents.
After Bob returned safely from the war they moved to Thimbleberry Ranch on Black Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains. In October, 1948 their daughter, Jean, was born followed by Barbara in April of 1956. Janis devoted herself to raising her family and learning to live on an isolated ranch. She always made the best apple pies with fruit picked from the apple orchard. She had many hobbies, but especially enjoyed playing the piano, gardening and knitting.
Janis was active in the Lakeside School PTA and the School Board. She met regularly with the "Happy Hookers" a group of close friends who made hooked and braided rugs. Always an important part of Janis and Bob's life was the friendship of their neighbors on Black Road. Parties were frequent. Upon Bob's passing in 1991, Janis moved into town to live at the Terraces of Los Gatos ultimately for 25 years. She made many friends and always had a bridge game going. An active member (75 years) of the Los Gatos Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed traveling and made trips to England, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Hawaii was a special place for her since she visited Bob there during the war.
Janis leaves behind her son, Robbie Criswell of Los Gatos, Jean Criswell Miracle (Ed) of Livermore and Barbara Criswell of Los Gatos. Her four grandchildren: Brian Miracle (Melissa) of Wilsonville, Oregon, Steven Miracle (Jamie) of Hayward, Helen Criswell Diefendorff (Dane) of New Braunfels, Texas and Brant Criswell of Seattle, Washington. Always certain to bring a smile to Janis' face were her three great-grandchildren, Dylan and Audrey Miracle and Ella Diefendorff. Janis also leaves behind three nieces, Lynne Posner, Shelby Sperling, Wendy Lewis and nephew, Gordon Hildebrant. Predeceased by her parents, George and Miriam Hildebrant, husband, Bob Criswell, her "baby" brother, George Hildebrant (Joan) and brother-in-law, David Criswell. She will be greatly missed and will live forever in our hearts.
We would especially like to thank The Terraces of Los Gatos for the wonderful and loving care of Janis through the last 25 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Janis' memory to: The Presbyterian Church of Los Gatos at 16575 Shannon Road, Los Gatos, CA 95032. www.pclg.org.
Services will be held Saturday, September 7, at 11 am at the Los Gatos Presbyterian Church, 16575 Shannon Road, Los Gatos
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Aug. 9, 2019