Janyce GambellDec. 15, 1963 - Sept. 7, 2020Resident of San JoseOn September 7th, 2020, Janyce Gambell passed away peacefully after battling a long illness.Janyce was born in San Jose, California on December 15th, 1963. After graduating from Del Mar High school, she attended West Valley College.Throughout her career, Janyce held numerous positions in the medical billing profession, including Stanford Hospital and Palo Alto Medical Foundation. Her last position was as Office Manager for Vascular Associates in Los Gatos.Janyce was funny, witty, irreverent, and had a vibrant personality that would light up a room. She will be fondly remembered by her family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, Parrot-Heads and adopted Clan Donnachaidh family.Janyce leaves behind her mother, Patricia Gambell; her brother, Warren Gambell; and her children: Nicole, Caitie, CJ, and Cayce.A private memorial service will be held in Janyce's beloved coast redwood forest at a later date.Janyce will be forever in our hearts.