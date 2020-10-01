1/1
Janyce Gambell
1963 - 2020
Janyce Gambell
Dec. 15, 1963 - Sept. 7, 2020
Resident of San Jose
On September 7th, 2020, Janyce Gambell passed away peacefully after battling a long illness.
Janyce was born in San Jose, California on December 15th, 1963. After graduating from Del Mar High school, she attended West Valley College.
Throughout her career, Janyce held numerous positions in the medical billing profession, including Stanford Hospital and Palo Alto Medical Foundation. Her last position was as Office Manager for Vascular Associates in Los Gatos.
Janyce was funny, witty, irreverent, and had a vibrant personality that would light up a room. She will be fondly remembered by her family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, Parrot-Heads and adopted Clan Donnachaidh family.
Janyce leaves behind her mother, Patricia Gambell; her brother, Warren Gambell; and her children: Nicole, Caitie, CJ, and Cayce.
A private memorial service will be held in Janyce's beloved coast redwood forest at a later date.
Janyce will be forever in our hearts.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences for the loss of your loved one. May the God of comfort be with you and help you through this most difficult time of grief.
JB
Neighbor
September 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
