Jason Yu

July 7, 1995 - May 6, 2019

Resident of Bothell, WA

Jason Yu passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, following an auto accident. Jason was born on July 7, 1995, at Northwest Community Hospital in Illinois.

Jason grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and finished middle school at the Western Academy of Beijing. He spent one year at Lynbrook High School and three years at the Harker School. He was the goalie for the Harker varsity water polo team and was awarded MVP in his senior year. He was also a member of the Harker Robotics team, and he was the handyman and IT support at home, fixing everything from garage doors to iPhones.

Jason attended UCSD and Cascadia College, completing his B.S. in Computer Science with distinction from Purdue University in 2017. He was an undergraduate TA at Purdue University. He began his career as a software engineer at Amazon working on AWS cloud service.

Jason loved nature and being outdoors. He enjoyed mountain climbing, hiking, water rafting, and visiting parks. His passion was to "ride my bike and fly my drone". He enjoyed cooking and often cooked Michelin star level meals for his family and friends.

Jason's big smile, humor, and positive attitude were infectious. He was beloved by his colleagues and friends. Jason loved his family. He is survived by his parents, Sharon and Charles: his younger brother, William; and his grandparents, Li, Dingyi and Lanfen. Jason decided to follow Christ last Father's Day.

Services will be on Saturday, June 8 from 10:30 to 1pm at the Alameda Funeral Home, 12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga. Burial will follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Jason Yu Memorial Scholarship" at Purdue University: https://giving.purdue.edu/inMemoryofJasonYu





