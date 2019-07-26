|
Jay Wright
Feb. 16, 1928 - July 19, 2019
San Jose
Jay Wright was born 1928 in Easton Pennsylvania. Eager to get into the fight of WWII, Jay pleaded with his parents to let him join the military at age 16.
His parents, Edward and Lillian Wright, wisely would not sign a waiver for their underage son. Jay enlisted in the Navy when he turned 18 taking a deferred graduation.
The US Navy welcomed this dedicated recruit. Jay loved everything about the Navy. Jay was assigned to a sea going tug boat and sent to the South Pacific.
Jay learned to circumnavigate the globe utilizing the technology of the 1940s: maps and the stars.
Jay had many shore leave adventures as a young man in the South Pacific, China, Hong Kong, London and France.
Jay went onto photo intelligence school and later became a Navy Fighter Pilot. These were exciting times; Jay only crashed one fighter plane and was welcomed back to his squadron. Jay flew for many years out of Moffett Field.
Seeking another adventure he enrolled in San Jose state. The day after graduating, he married the love of his life, Milli Novak, a local school teacher and settled in the east foothills of San Jose and raised two sons, Mike and Ward.
Now married, Jay started Gerard Tire Service with one of his Navy Pilot friends.
When Jay sold the business in 1979, there were 18 stores throughout the bay area.
Jay continued his love of flying, piloting his plane to various fishing locations from Baja to Gold Beach, Oregon. Retirement brought a wonderful life filled with hunting, fishing, woodworking, restoring his wife's childhood home and visiting with family and friends, and membership in the Sainte Claire Club.
Donations may be made to the organization of your choice.
Reception at family home, Saturday July 27, 4:00 p.m.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 26, 2019