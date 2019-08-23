|
|
In Loving Memory
Jayne Hayden Afflixio
December 4, 1924 - August 22, 2019
Jayne Catherine Hayden Afflixio, Irish matriarch, fashionista, fighter, faith-follower, a Facebook "Like" fanatic and lover of all things chocolate left on her terms on August 22, 2019.
She left a mountain of memories and a devoted group of family, friends and fans including daughters Marianne Accornero, Barbara Torok and sons Tom and Matthew Afflixio. Son-in-laws Rene Accornero,
John Torok, Michael Quirk and daughter-in-law Renee Afflixio are also among the immediate family members Jayne is leaving behind to carry on her legacy.
Also a part of the parade of Jayne enthusiasts are her 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, four nieces and five nephews.
She was born on the east coast and moved to the west with her husband Thomas Vincent Afflixio and family in the mid '50s. She left everything behind except her New York accent. Her east coast touch stones were family and friends in Montauk, Sayville, East Islip, Manhattan and North Carolina where her weekly calls were an invaluable investment. She bought stock in AT&T because as she said, "I make enough calls back east, so the stock is bound to skyrocket." She blended her east coast values and west coast sensibilities as she continued to raise and watch her family and community grow.
Jayne dedicated her life to everything she believed in including all things Santa Clara Carmelite Monastery and all her glorious inhabitants where she volunteered for more than 40 years. She believed in helping others as she lead the charge at the Lucille Package Auxiliary for 20 years and a volunteer for the American Heart Association for most of her life. She was a community lover and a dedicated neighbor for all those on Kellogg Way and their descendants. Most of all she believed in providing for her family after Thomas, the man she loved and married for 26 years, left this earth and she went back to school to join the workforce after raising her family. She was a bookkeeper for the Santa Clara School District and executive assistant within FMC Corporation in San Jose, where she finished out her career.
She had a zero tolerance for racism, non-inclusion and for people who did not show empathy. She spoke her mind and believed in a positive, bright outlook. Being modern was as deep in her DNA as was her blue eyes. She felt that if you didn't help your fellow mankind at every possible turn, you weren't contributing in life.
Jayne was 94 when she left, but told everyone she was 99 as she believed that adding 5 years to your age always makes people believe you look better than your actual age. For her family and friends, she is ageless.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made in her name to The Sisters of the Carmelite Monastery in Santa Clara, 1000 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2019