Jayshree Jain


1970 - 2020
Jayshree Jain Obituary
Jayshree Jain
Sept. 13, 1970 - Feb. 15, 2020
Los Altos
Jayshree Banthia Jain, 49 years old innocent, selfless, saint who always served others with purest love has left earth to be united with God on February 15. Devastated spouse Jawahar, children Lakshya & Priya, parents Jaisingh & Sushila, mother-in-law CK Jain, grand mother Aseema, siblings Nidhi, Toral, Saumil, Darsan, & Rajul bhabhi, pray for peace of her soul


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 19, 2020
