Jean Aiko Mune

September 20, 1939 - June 15, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Jean Aiko Mune passed away on June 15th surrounded by her loving family. She lived a happy fulfilled life with her beloved husband Kin, cherished children Leslie Mune-Jenio (Johnathan), Derek (Lindsay) Mune and Lance (Cyndi) Mune. And was adored by her grandchildren, Aedyn, Aly, Camryn, DJ, Dylan, Alexandra, Isabella and special granddog Booda.

She was predeceased by her parents, Russell and Mitsuye Hinaga, Lil Yuri Hinaga and Frances (John) Yamaji. And survived by her sister Helen (Jim) Imagawa and numerous nephews and nieces.

She had a charm and sense of humor that would brighten up any room and leave an everlasting smile on people. Attending school in San Jose, she was charismatic and stayed active by bowling, playing basketball for the Zebras and more importantly spending quality time with her beloved family. As she spent part of her career as a beautician, her true calling and greatest success was her devotion to her family.

She enjoyed the social element of going places with the people she loved. She would frequent some of her passionate things like gambling with family and friends, breakfast outings, card games or her absolute favorite, shopping excursions. As an avid Warriors fan, Jean followed every game, collecting bobble heads, buying Warrior labeled gifts while she never lost hope in her team achieving success.

She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Her kindhearted and considerate nature always made people feel welcomed, coupled with a sprinkle of humor. Jean always kept a thoughtful outlook in the people she cared for and was generous in many ways, especially if there was a gift to be given.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the San Jose Buddhist Church, 640 N. Fifth Street, San Jose, CA 95112.





