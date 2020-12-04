Jean Ann SobczynOctober 29, 1938 - November 28, 2020Resident of CampbellOn Saturday, November 28, 2020, Jean Ann Sobczyn, a loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 82. Jean was born on October 29, 1938 to Michael and Anne (Gerlach) Kenney. On June 15, 1957 she married Michael Joseph Sobczyn. They raised four children, Catherine, Debra, Christopher and Denise.Jean was loved by her family and all who knew her. She was an avid reader, could almost always be found with a book in her hands. As a young girl she discovered a love for animals, especially dogs.Jean was preceded in death by her mother, Anne and her husband Michael. She is survived by her four children, Catherine and Bruce Silberstein, Debra Scowden, Christopher Sobczyn and Denise Bowers, eight grandchildren, Zachary, Nathaniel, Julia, Michael, Emily, Danielle, Hannah and Leo, her twin sister, Joan, younger sister Eunice Radford, and nieces and nephews.The family will be having a private virtual memorial/celebration of life service for Jean.