Jean Belinsky
1943 - 2020
Jean Belinsky
March 26, 1943 - June 30, 2020
San Jose
Jean Mazzoni Belinsky was born in Braddock, PA and later moved to the bay area in 1985 with her husband Frank and daughter Melissa. She had a strong faith in God, was a loving wife and hard working mother that operated a large home daycare center for many years. She has touched the lives of many friends and children over the years as someone who was always there to help and provide support. Her favorite pastimes were playing bingo and trips to the casinos.
Jean is survived by her husband Frank Belinsky; daughters Melissa Belinsky and Deserie Ginardi; brother Bob Mazzoni; grand children David Mospan, Ashly Ginardi, Charla Ginardi, and August Rain Hubenthal; 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Jean was predeceased by her parents Fred and Nellie Mazzoni, brother John "Butch" Mazzoni and sisters Anita Bordas and Antoinette Guinalli.
No public service is being planned at this time.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
