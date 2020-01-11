|
|
Jean Cardiff
May 7, 1931- Dec. 17, 2019
San Jose
Jean Cardiff, age 88, resident of San Jose, California passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 17, 2019.
Jean is survived by her children Steve (Terri) Sulgit, Kathleen (Dennis Laczny) Sulgit, Brian Sulgit, Ann (Eric) Matthiessen, Kevin (Phet) Sulgit, Donald (Lorna) Sulgit, grandchildren; Steven, Liana, Robert, Jesse, Nick, Chris, Tim, Soleil, Jorah, Julian, Tina, Brad, great grandchildren; Olivia, Audria, Deanna, Payton and Brenden, and numerous nephews. She was predeceased by her brother; Frank, sister; Mary, son; David, grandson; David.
Jean was born and raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming, attended St. Mary's high school, married Frank Sulgit and moved west to Santa Clara, California. She was involved in the Ladies Guild at St. Justin's School serving on committees in which she met lifelong friends. Jean was a talented seamstress, cook, organizer, resource seeker and prankster. Movies and world traveling were among her favorite past times. A heartfelt thank you to our dedicated hospice team for their loving, compassionate care. May she forever be "roamin' in the gloamin."
Services will be held at St. Justin's Parish, 2655 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara on January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 4850 Union Ave., San Jose, CA 95124.
View the online memorial for Jean Cardiff
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 11, 2020