Jean Hess
July 31, 1941 - October 5, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jean was the daughter of Loomis and Norma Miller Jean was born in Fresno, CA, and raised in Avenal and Coalinga, CA. Jean married Thomas Hess, and had four children, Stephanie, Jeffery, Thomas II, and Kristin. Jean and Tom have lived in San Jose since 1965. Jean was a founding member of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Parish in San Jose. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, son Jeffery and Daughter Stephanie.
Services for Jean will be held at St. Julies, Cottle Rd.& Curie Dr. on December 7th at 2:30 PM with a reception to follow. Interment will be on Monday December 9 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery 22555 Cristo Rey Dr., in Los Altos, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 2, 2019