Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Julies
Cottle Rd.& Curie Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Hess


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Hess Obituary
Jean Hess
July 31, 1941 - October 5, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jean was the daughter of Loomis and Norma Miller Jean was born in Fresno, CA, and raised in Avenal and Coalinga, CA. Jean married Thomas Hess, and had four children, Stephanie, Jeffery, Thomas II, and Kristin. Jean and Tom have lived in San Jose since 1965. Jean was a founding member of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Parish in San Jose. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, son Jeffery and Daughter Stephanie.
Services for Jean will be held at St. Julies, Cottle Rd.& Curie Dr. on December 7th at 2:30 PM with a reception to follow. Interment will be on Monday December 9 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery 22555 Cristo Rey Dr., in Los Altos, CA.


View the online memorial for Jean Hess
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -